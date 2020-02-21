Republicans are up to their old trick, sending out fundraising mailers in the guise of the census

Category: World Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 22:40 Hits: 3

It's an election year and a census year, so of course the Republican Party is sending out a deceptive "census" form nationwide, one that's really a fundraiser. A Tallahassee, Florida resident got one and shared it with the Tampa Bay Times. It's labeled as a "2020 Congressional District Census."

"You've been selected to represent voters in Florida's 2nd Congressional District," it says, along with the admonition that "Your participation is urgently needed. The Los Angeles Timesreported that the mailers started showing up in California last week, in an envelope that warns "Do not destroy," and claims the mail is an "official document." It is actually an attempt to raise money for the Republican Party and a "loyalty pledge" to Trump.

The survey the Florida resident got includes the question "Do you approve or disapprove of the Democrats' agenda to raise taxes, provide free healthcare and college tuition for all, open our borders to all immigrants, enact dangerous abortion policies, pack the Supreme Court, allow inmates to vote, and abolish the Electoral College?" So that's subtle. The DNC is tracking reports from Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Michigan as well as South Carolina, Indiana, and Oklahoma.

This is a far-from-new tactic for Republicans. They did it last year, using a deceptive mailer posing as a census when the census was in the news because of the administration's ultimately failed effort to get a citizenship question on it. It also demanded a $15 fee for "processing." One of the questions on it was "Do you support canceling all federal funding to sanctuary cities that fail to enforce U.S. immigration laws?"

They did it in 2010 as well. It was a little more sophisticated than this year’s, asking questions one by one instead of using the sledgehammer approach. "How much does it concern you that the Democrats have total control of the federal government?" it asked. Okay, that's kind of a sledgehammer. "Do you think the record trillion dollar federal deficit the Democrats are creating with their out-of-control spending is going to have disastrous consequences of our nation?" And, "Do you believe the Obama Administration is right in dramatically scaling back our nation's military?"

There's no point in subtle with Trump in office.

