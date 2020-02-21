Moscow Mitch is holding the 2020 election hostage for Trump, Putin

Category: World Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 23:30 Hits: 3

Impeached President Donald Trump is becoming increasingly Stalinesque in his purges of national security officials trying to stop Russia's election interference. He is being aided in this by House Republicans, who immediately informed Trump that Democratic House members had been told of those efforts, so he could try to shut that down.

Meanwhile, Moscow Mitch McConnell is still trotting out his minions to make sure that no election security bills passed by the House advance on the Senate floor. The threat is right there in front of us, and whatever the House Intelligence Committee was informed about last week was so incendiary that it set Trump off on his purge spree. What we do know is this: Moscow is interfering on Trump’s behalf again, and Senate Majority Leader McConnell will not do anything about it.

How much more is known by Congress isn't clear, but Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon has heard enough in the Senate Intelligence Committee to be horrified. "I'm not going to get into anything classified, but I'll tell your readers point-blank that as of today, what we will see in terms of foreign interference in 2020 is going to make 2016 look like small potatoes," he told Fast Company's Mark Sullivan. "This is a national security issue! If we were being attacked by the Russians or any other superpower, we wouldn't say, 'Let's send the county law enforcement folks,' even as we so appreciate them and think they're terrific."

Yet that's what McConnell is saying. Congress passed out some more money to state and local governments for election security, but McConnell is refusing legislation to make sure that they spend it in ways that will really lock down their systems. He’s refusing legislation that puts Russia on notice of sanctions for continuing to do it. He's refusing to acknowledge publicly that Russia IS interfering in the 2020 election.

It's hard to come to any conclusion other than McConnell is welcoming Russian interference because he's counting on it to keep the White House and Senate under Republican control.

