Category: World Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 17:02 Hits: 1

The Democratic presidential candidates raised a combined $58 million in January and spent even more, according to monthly filings with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).The filings, which cover the period from...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/484060-five-takeaways-from-new-fundraising-reports-for-2020-democrats