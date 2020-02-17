They Have Not Relented : U.S. Maintains Support for Yemen War as Saudi Airstrike Kills 31 Civilians

Category: World Published on Monday, 17 February 2020 13:48 Hits: 0

In Yemen, 31 people were killed in U.S.-backed Saudi airstrikes over the weekend, including women and children. The strikes in the northern al-Jawf province came just hours after the Houthis said they had shot down a Saudi fighter jet in the same area. The United Nations called the drone strike “shocking.” The deadly strike follows a recent uptick in violence in northern Yemen and comes as the war there hits a five-year mark. More than 100,000 have died, and far more have been displaced, since the conflict began in 2015. On Sunday, the United Nations said the Houthis and U.S.-backed Saudi and United Arab Emirates coalition had agreed to a major prisoner swap, the first of its kind in the long-running war. We speak with Shireen Al-Adeimi, a Yemeni scholar, activist, and an assistant professor at Michigan State University.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/2/17/us_backed_saudi_airstrikes_yemen_war