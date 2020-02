Category: World Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 15:27 Hits: 1

Rwandan opposition leaders have denounced police claims that Kizito Mihigo committed suicide. The gospel singer had been detained after illegally trying to cross the border into Burundi last week.

