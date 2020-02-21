The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

In Iran, petrol prices are so high that people have resorted to stealing it

Drivers fill up their cars with petrol and then drive away without paying... While petrol station attendents run after them, flinging stones at their vehicles. This has become a common sight in Iran, after the government implemented a hike in the price of petrol. On social media, Iranians are sharing videos of thefts caught on CCTV cameras around the country.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200220-iran-petrol-has-become-so-expensive-people-have-resorted-stealing-it

