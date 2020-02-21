In Iran, petrol prices are so high that people have resorted to stealing it

Category: World Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 13:16 Hits: 1

Drivers fill up their cars with petrol and then drive away without paying... While petrol station attendents run after them, flinging stones at their vehicles. This has become a common sight in Iran, after the government implemented a hike in the price of petrol. On social media, Iranians are sharing videos of thefts caught on CCTV cameras around the country.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200220-iran-petrol-has-become-so-expensive-people-have-resorted-stealing-it