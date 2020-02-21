The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Director Todd Haynes explores deadly corporate cover-ups in 'Dark Waters'

Category: World Hits: 1

Tipped as an emerging talent of the "New Queer Cinema" in the 1990s, Todd Haynes consolidated that reputation by teaming up with Julianne Moore for his 1995 film "Safe" and subsequently with 1998's "The Velvet Goldmine" starring Christian Bale and Jonathan Rhys Meyers. By the turn of the century he'd graduated to full-blown indie darling, with cult classics "Far From Heaven" and "Carol" prompting critical acclaim and establishing him as a leading feminist filmmaker. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/culture/20200221-encore-cinema-director-todd-haynes-explores-deadly-corporate-cover-ups-in-dark-waters

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version