Category: World Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 13:51 Hits: 1

Algeria this weekend marks a year since the birth of an unprecedented protest movement known as "Hirak" -- one that quickly forced an ailing president from power and is now looking to maintain momentum.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200221-algerians-gather-in-capital-to-mark-anniversary-of-hirak-protest-movement