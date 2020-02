Category: World Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 17:21 Hits: 1

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan emphasised the necessity to control Syrian government forces and halt a humanitarian crisis in Syria's Idlib region during a phone call with Russia's Vladimir Putin, the Turkish presidency said on Friday.

