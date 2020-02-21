Don't Extend Kids' School Day; Shorten Parents' Work Week

Human beings aren’t robots. We can’t just sit at our desks and work. We have all these pointless meetings, frivolous emails and phone calls, co-worker discussions, disruptions and distractions. (Photo: Flickr/Whitter Wang)
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015