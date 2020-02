Category: World Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 15:13 Hits: 1

The state of California sued the White House late Thursday after President Trump ordered the state to reconfigure its water plan, funneling more water from the north to a thirsty agriculture industry and growing pop...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/484019-california-delivers-swift-suit-after-trump-orders-water-diversion