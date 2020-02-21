Dear Speaker Pelosi: This is a 'hair on fire' moment. Act. Now

Category: World Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 16:35 Hits: 1

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's hair needs to be on fire today. Impeached president Donald Trump is getting help from Russia for the 2020 election, and Trump and his congressional Republican minions are moving to protect that interference instead of protecting the election.

This is how Pelosi has responded thus far: a tweet saying, "American voters should decide American elections — not Vladimir Putin," followed by, "We await the election security briefing for Members on March 10." How in the hell can voters decide the election when we don't know what we're up against from Russia? And we absolutely cannot afford to wait until March 10 to find out. This is NOT. NORMAL. And it can't wait three weeks.

Meanwhile, the would-be Stalin in the Oval Office is engineering a purge of "political appointees across the U.S. government who are believed to be anti-Trump." There can be no doubt about the veracity of this story, considering the heads that have already rolled: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, and acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire. All for testifying about Trump's efforts to have foreign governments get him reelected.

Pelosi needs to be raising a lot of hell now, and she needs to be taking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on directly for his aiding and abetting of all this Trump crime. Congress needs to come back next week with hearings already scheduled to expose what Trump has already done with Putin and what he's plotting to do now. Rep. Adam Schiff needs to send out the goddamned subpoenas and Congress needs to use its contempt power. We have to know exactly what election infrastructure is under attack from Russia. We have to know how to take this election back.

