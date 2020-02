Category: World Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 01:36 Hits: 2

Iraq and Kuwait have temporarily restricted the entry of Iranians into their countries in an effort to stem the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus following Iran's announcement that two people there had died from the disease.

