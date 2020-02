Category: World Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 06:58 Hits: 3

A week-long "reduction in violence" between the Taliban and U.S. and Afghan security forces will begin at midnight local time, a senior Afghan official and Taliban leaders said February 21.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/taliban-afghan-forces-reduction-in-violence-peace-deal-trump-approval/30446745.html