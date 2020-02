Category: World Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 07:13 Hits: 6

Iranians were voting Friday for a new parliament which conservatives are expected to dominate, with turnout seen as a key measure of support for Iran's leadership as sanctions weigh on the economy and isolate the country diplomatically.

