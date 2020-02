Category: World Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 06:28 Hits: 6

SYDNEY: Two Australians evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus on their return home, despite being cleared in Japan, authorities said Friday (Feb 21). "We have two people who are positive for the COVID-19 virus. Those two people have mild illness," ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-covid19-positive-diamond-princess-evacuees-japan-12456066