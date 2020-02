Category: World Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 06:29 Hits: 3

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Friday it was inappropriate for candidates in London's mayoral election to propose their city host the 2020 Olympic Games if the coronavirus outbreak forces organisers to look for an alternative site.

