Category: World Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 04:33 Hits: 3

President Trump on Thursday said he is considering Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) to serve as director of national intelligence.Trump told reporters aboard Air Force Once while traveling to Nevada from a Colorado campai...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/483996-trump-considering-doug-collins-as-nominee-for-director-of-national