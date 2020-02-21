Thursday night owls: Excerpts from the March edition of the Harper's Index

Category: World Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 04:00 Hits: 0

From the Harper’s Index:

Number of European nations whose leader is 45 years old or younger: 15

Average percentage of their fortunes that the twenty richest Americans gave to charity in 2018: 0.8

Percentage of U.S. manufacturing jobs that required a bachelor’s degree in 1983: 14

That required one in 2018: 31

Percentage of the world’s cities with populations over 500,000 that experience periodic water shortages: 47

Number of people injured in a volcanic eruption in New Zealand in December: 13

Amount of human skin, in square footage, subsequently ordered by New Zealand from the United States: 516

Percentage of U.S. school districts in which the portion of Latino teachers equals or exceeds that of Latino students: 0.1

Year in which the NFL first required teams to interview candidates of color for every available head coaching job: 2003

Number of head coaches of color employed by the NFL at the time: 3

Number who are today: 4

Percentage of Americans who think that the Chinese government is sometimes or very often a source of disinformation: 36

Who think that CNN is: 36