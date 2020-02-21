Thursday night owls: Excerpts from the March edition of the Harper's Index

Category: World Hits: 0
From the Harper’s Index:
Number of European nations whose leader is 45 years old or younger: 15
Average percentage of their fortunes that the twenty richest Americans gave to charity in 2018: 0.8
Percentage of U.S. manufacturing jobs that required a bachelor’s degree in 1983: 14
That required one in 2018: 31
Percentage of the world’s cities with populations over 500,000 that experience periodic water shortages: 47
Number of people injured in a volcanic eruption in New Zealand in December: 13
Amount of human skin, in square footage, subsequently ordered by New Zealand from the United States: 516
Percentage of U.S. school districts in which the portion of Latino teachers equals or exceeds that of Latino students: 0.1
Year in which the NFL first required teams to interview candidates of color for every available head coaching job: 2003
Number of head coaches of color employed by the NFL at the time: 3
Number who are today: 4
Percentage of Americans who think that the Chinese government is sometimes or very often a source of disinformation: 36
Who think that CNN is: 36
“Trump didn't divide America. He just doused us with gasoline and fanned the flames.” ~~DaShanne Stokes
Anger is used twice in this NYT article: 1) Trump's anger that Congress was informed of Russia's 2020 cheating, 2) Intel officials fretting their briefing should have been done in a way to avoid angering Republicans. JFC. Anger should be about Russia's election interference https://t.co/PMGTWH468K
At Daily Kos on this date in 2017—CPAC invites alt-right Milo Yiannopoulos to keynote for his hatred, disinvites him over pedophilia:
The Conservative Political Action Conference, aka "CPAC", has been steadily re-inventing itself as the platform for America's worst people for some time now, so it wasn't too much of a surprise when they selected Breitbart's own alt-right troll and white nationalist apologist, Milo Yiannopoulos, as keynote speaker. He would have fit in well with the people shouting that black Americans should be thanking America for slavery, and the people who claim that the United Nations is coming to take your children and replace them with bike lanes, and the people who claim that conservative anti-tax activist Grover Norquist and other CPAC big-wigs are themselves secretly In League With The Muslims, and so on and so forth.
Oh, but then the CPAC team found out—because they didn't research Yiannopoulos themselves, before inviting him to give a keynote address, but merely presumed that since liberals didn't like him he must be a great thinker—that between his white nationalist, anti-immigrant, anti-women, racist, ultra-juvenile poop-throwing antics he also defended grown men raping young boys, and that was too much.Due to the revelation of an offensive video in the past 24 hours condoning pedophilia, the American Conservative Union has decided to rescind the invitation of Milo Yiannopoulos to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference. [...]
We initially extended the invitation knowing that the free speech issue on college campuses is a battlefield where we need brave, conservative standard bearers. [...]
Got it. They invited him because they had heard college campuses were protesting his events; presumed it was because they were against his "free speech"; actually got wind of the sort of "speech" his events featured and backed all-the-damn-way-out once they got themselves a whiff of that.
On today’s Kagro in the Morning show: Tech struggles can't stop Greg Dworkin from delivering his debate & primary season PoliSci roundup. Success at last, with @Darwin_Darko's Space Force story! Trump moves Grennell to ODNI to help him loot the IC archives. Stone faces sentencing.Embedded Content
