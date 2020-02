Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 11:25 Hits: 1

We’ve debated the costs and benefits of spending on health, the environment, education, and other investments that would improve the lives of millions. Now let’s do the same for the wars and weapons that have taken the lives of millions.

