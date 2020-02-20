The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Warren and Sanders Eviscerate Bloomberg on Debate Stage

Category: World Hits: 5

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders took aim at former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg onstage at Wednesday’s Las Vegas Democratic debate, likening the billionaire businessman to President Donald Trump and questioning his ability to turn out voters.

Sanders began by calling out Bloomberg for his stewardship of New York’s stop and frisk policy that targeted young black men.

Related Articles
Progressives Will Stay Home for Michael Bloomberg

Progressives Will Stay Home for Michael Bloomberg

by Ilana Novick
Democrats Have Found Their Own Autocrat

Democrats Have Found Their Own Autocrat

by Conor Lynch
Michael Bloomberg's Racism Goes Well Beyond Stop-and-Frisk

Michael Bloomberg's Racism Goes Well Beyond Stop-and-Frisk

by Ilana Novick

“In order to beat Donald Trump we’re going to need the largest voter turnout in the history of the United States,” said Sanders. “Mr. Bloomberg had policies in New York City of stop and frisk, which went after African-American and Latino people in an outrageous way. That is not a way you’re going to grow voter turnout.”

“Bernie swinging at Bloomberg right out of the gates,” tweeted journalist Krystal Ball.

Warren added that Bloomberg’s similarity to Trump made him a flawed candidate.

“I’d like to talk about who we’re running against,” said Warren. “A billionaire who calls women ‘fat broads’ and ‘horse-faced’ lesbians, and, no I’m not talking about Donald Trump, I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.”

“Elizabeth Warren just ripped out Mike Bloomberg’s guts, showed them to him, and reminded us why she once was a frontrunner: her unrivaled ability to take down arrogant, corrupt rich dudes,” said Young Turks journalist Emma Vigeland.

Warren and Sanders Eviscerate Bloomberg on Debate StageWarren and Sanders Eviscerate Bloomberg on Debate StageWarren and Sanders Eviscerate Bloomberg on Debate StageWarren and Sanders Eviscerate Bloomberg on Debate Stage
imageimageimage

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Truthdig/~3/5KPXlUWSCGQ/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version