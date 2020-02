Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020 03:13 Hits: 1

U.S. President Donald Trump has named Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany and special envoy to Serbia and Kosovo, to become the acting director of national intelligence, a move immediately blasted by critics.

