Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020 03:20 Hits: 0

The U.S. military says Iran is continuing to send “advanced weapons” to Yemen’s Huthi rebels as part of their fight against the Saudi-backed government in the war-torn nation.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/us-says-iran-continues-smuggle-weapons-huthi-yemen/30444599.html