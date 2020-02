Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020 07:10 Hits: 1

China has reported a big drop in new coronavirus cases, raising hopes that the epidemic could be nearing a peak, but deaths continued to mount, including those of two elderly passengers from a quarantined cruise ship.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/china-reports-big-decline-in-new-virus-cases-but-deaths-continue/30444784.html