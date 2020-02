Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020 02:40 Hits: 0

Jessica Tarlov is a senior strategist with Schoen Consulting, a firm that boasts campaign strategy work for people like Mike Bloomberg and HBO. She is also a frequent contributor to Fox News, coming on…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/02/fox-news-host-shuts-down-strategist-who-points-out-trump-has-cheated-on-all-of-his-wives/