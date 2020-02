Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020 03:34 Hits: 0

More than 620 passengers aboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess were infected with the COVID-19 virus. Japanese authorities have been criticized for their handling of the outbreak on the vessel.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-two-passengers-from-japan-cruise-ship-die-reports-say/a-52439974?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf