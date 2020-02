Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020 05:06 Hits: 0

Australia has announced a "wide ranging" inquiry into the recent bushfires that hit New South Wales particularly hard. A Royal Commission will also be tasked with looking into future preparedness.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/australia-bushfires-pm-morrison-announces-inquiry/a-52440045?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf