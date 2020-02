Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020 07:37 Hits: 2

The Japanese government on Thursday said two people from the cruise ship Diamond Princess berthed in Japan, both in their 80s, have died from coronavirus infections and that another two government officials have tested positive for the infection.

