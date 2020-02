Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020 07:43 Hits: 1

Timo Werner led Leipzig to its first Champions League knockout stage victory, netting a penalty to seal a 1-0 victory over Tottenham in the first leg of their round-of-16 meeting on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200220-werner-s-penalty-gives-rb-leipzig-the-edge-over-tottenham