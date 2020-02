Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020 08:56 Hits: 1

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey and Russia are discussing possible joint patrols around Syria's northwestern Idlib region as one option to ensure security there, a Turkish official said on Thursday, as Ankara ramped up threats of a military offensive in the region.

