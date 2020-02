Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020 07:02 Hits: 1

SYDNEY: An ex-rugby league player is suspected of murdering his three children and estranged wife in Australia by burning them alive inside their car, in what police described as one of the most horrific incidents they have encountered. Officers said 31-year-old Hannah Clarke died in a Brisbane ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-murder-baxter-family-children-wife-die-12452606