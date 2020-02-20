Warren opens Democratic debate with show-stopping takedown of billionaire Michael Bloomberg

Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020 02:33 Hits: 1

After being shorted on speaking time in the last debate, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren jumped into the conversation early Wednesday night and came out swinging at former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg in her first statement of the evening.

"I'd like to talk about who we're running against," Warren said, "a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians. I'm not talking about Donald Trump. I'm talking about Mayor Bloomberg."

"Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women, and of supporting racist policies like redlining and stop and frisk.”

Warren said she would support whoever becomes the nominee, but added, “Understand this, Democrats take a huge risk if we just substitute one arrogant billionaire for another. This country has worked for the rich for a long time and left everyone else in the dirt. It is time to have a president who will be on the side of working families and be willing get out there and fight for them. That is why I am in this race and that is why I will beat Donald Trump." Warren came to play.

