Democrats debate in Las Vegas as primary heats up: Live coverage #2

Here we go. The Nevada caucuses are coming up in days, with early voting already started. Michael Bloomberg will be on the stage, though not on the Nevada ballot. Andrew Yang has dropped out, and Tom Steyer hasn’t qualified. This is a whole new debate.

The debate started at 9 PM ET and is slated to last for two hours. It’s moderated by NBC News’ Lester Holt, Chuck Todd (traditionally a disaster), and Hallie Jackson, along with Telemundo’s Vanessa Hauc and The Nevada Independent's Jon Ralston. You can watch on NBC, MSNBC, and Universo, or livestream on NBC News, MSNBC, Telemundo, and The Nevada Independent.

Now Klobuchar is having to answer her prosecutorial record and police shootings when she was prosecutor. Blames a lot of it on the “way every body did it” of sending cases to a grand jury rather than staying with the prosecutor. She wrapped fairly well but seemed caught back a little by having to make the defense.

A transparency question to Sanders about his health records and whether he’ll release more. He uses the opportunity to remind everyone Bloomberg has stents to (25 years ago, Bloomberg says). Then sends it to Buttigieg to fight with Sanders over it. Says the standard should be what Obama did with full physical, and he turns it from Sander’s personal health to his healthcare plan and where’s the transparency in how it’s paid for.

Here’s what Warren said that I couldn’t type fast enough that was so spot on with Bloomberg and stop and frisk.

When are we gonna see Bloomberg’s taxes? Reminds everyone he’s really fucking rich and then says yeah, they’re coming and look at how much money I give away.

Bloomberg: I'm rich and can't get my taxes together like you filthy proles who use software at home. February 20, 2020

Now Bloomberg getting hit for the sexist and harassing things he said to women who worked for him. He gets snippy again about demanding that he gets his full time to answer and then talks about his hiring practices now. Does not answer to the really shitty and sexist things he said in the past.

Warren says his “I’ve been nice to some women” answer is not good enough. Talks about the NDAs he’s had women sign and asks if he’s willing to release all those women from their NDAs so we can hear their stories. “Well, maybe they didn’t like a joke I told,” Bloomberg tries to swipe it away. “Some” Warren says. How many? Will you release them from their NDAs. “Are the women bound by being muzzled by you and you could release them” is the issue says Warren.

Biden gets in on the act—release them from the NDAs, he says. This is actually turning into a fun debate, and Warren kicked it off.

Klobuchar not doing a bang-up job here answering why she couldn’t answer the name of the president of Mexico. She gets kind of rattled when she’s pushed which we haven’t really seen happen to her yet.

Warren jumps in to defend Klobuchar and does it very well. That was the moment that needed to happen after Buttigieg’s attacks. Not sure that Klobuchar appreciated it.

Klobuchar should have stopped a few minutes ago, she got way too rattled. Now we get Biden back to being “the guy who did all the stuff.” Turns out that Barack Obama had a really cushy job. Joe did all the work.

Bloomberg brought a wallet to a knife fight. February 20, 2020

I know what’s been so much better about this debate—hardly any Chuckles. Now we finally get to climate change and Nevada politics guru Jon Ralston. Asks Biden for his specific policies for LV and Reno and keeping them livable.

Biden is a little shaky but does home in on the need for transmission lines and energy storage in renewables. He’s got the facts he needs but he’s having a hard time expressing it. A little off tonight again.

Goes to Bloomberg—has one good answer, get back to Paris Accord. Ralston doesn’t let Bloomberg attack Biden, goes to Warren and her plan to stop drilling and mining on public lands. She says that she’d have a review process for the operations that are critical for special minerals, etc. Goes into her proposal for inventing green technologies and investing in it.

And darn, Chuck comes back. Asks Sanders about his fracking ban in 5 years. What do you tell the workers? Todd asks. Sanders says you tell them that if it keeps going we destroy the earth. (Well, sort of what he said.) Talks about the moral, existential issue of fighting climate change.

