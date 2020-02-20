Democrats debate in Las Vegas as primary heats up: Live coverage #3

Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020 03:04 Hits: 1

Here we go. The Nevada caucuses are coming up in days, with early voting already started. Michael Bloomberg will be on the stage, though not on the Nevada ballot. Andrew Yang has dropped out, and Tom Steyer hasn’t qualified. This is a whole new debate.

The debate started at 9 PM ET and is slated to last for two hours. It’s moderated by NBC News’ Lester Holt, Chuck Todd (traditionally a disaster), and Hallie Jackson, along with Telemundo’s Vanessa Hauc and The Nevada Independent's Jon Ralston. You can watch on NBC, MSNBC, and Universo, or livestream on NBC News, MSNBC, Telemundo, and The Nevada Independent.

Ongoing coverage can be found here.

This moment between Warren and Bloomberg about the women who signed NDAs is like nothing I have ever seen in a debate. February 20, 2020

And hey, Chuck asks Warren a question. What do you say to the workers. It gives her a chance to get on her roll about corruption in gov’t and the filibuster, getting the fossil fuel industry out of power.

Biden says he’d eliminate all the subsidies to fossil fuel. Good. Says that communities of color are disproportionately hurt. Also a good answer. He’s back on his feet and doing a good job with this one, accept for the interrupting himself again.

Warren jumps in after platitudes and attacks on Sanders and Bloomberg from Buttigieg to reiterate and focus on what Biden started—the social injustice of environmental degradation and climate change, “rescuing the communities” most harmed.

Warren is in her wheelhouse here and keeps bringing every discussion—including tax structure—back to social justice. And here we go, Todd asks Bloomberg about redlining and he disseminates again, doesn’t answer the actual words he said on the record, but says it was a horrible thing and he hated it and by the way he is fabulously wealthy and started businesses. Sanders goes to the tax code and Bloomberg got snippy and nasty again. Neither of them came out of that particularly well.

Good point. It’s fun to watch them with the knives out, but the major crisis of the republic is pretty urgent.

The biggest mistake being made right now is that more than an hour in and no candidate has yet to talk about the pardons or TrumpÃ¢Â�Â�s weaponization of the Justice Department. Major mistake. February 20, 2020

Mood: Elizabeth Warren leaving an entire line of white men angrily raising their hands after she answers a debate question February 20, 2020

Now Warren is talking about her 2 cent tax for millionaires and Bloombie is looking very not happy.

And when Warren talked about investing in children and in the black and brown women to take care of them, Bloomberg fucking rolled his eyes at her.

I’m having a hard time dealing with sniping between Bloomberg and Bernie because the obvious loathing between the two of them gets in the way of interesting stuff. Bloomberg isn’t coming across at all well though. He just can’t tamp down all that arrogance.

Buttigieg just is not going to let go of M4A and where the money comes from, and the smug look on his face when he does kind of makes me wish Klobuchar had brought a stapler with her to throw at him.

Biden setting himself up responding to wanting to be buddies with McConnell. Here comes Warren with the reports that Biden wanted McConnell to win reelection in 2014 so he could keep working with him.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1919813