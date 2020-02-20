Sen. Sanders blows up Mayor Pete's incendiary attack on him

Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020 03:48 Hits: 1

It was a lively Democratic debate in Nevada Wednesday night. Early on, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg decided to take on both Sen. Bernie Sanders and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg by taking a stance in between them. Buttigieg called Sanders “polarizing,” and that voting for Pete was a vote away from “one candidate who wants to burn this party down and another candidate who wants to buy this party out.” These were clear attacks on Bloomberg and Sanders.

Sanders was given a chance to speak to this attack, asked by the debate moderator whether or not he was “polarizing.” He was not having it.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS: If speaking to the needs and the pain of a long neglected working class is polarizing, I think you got the wrong word. What we are trying finally to do is to give a voice to people who after 45 years of work are not making a nickel more than they did 45 years ago. We are giving a voice to people who are saying, we're sick and tired of billionaires like Mr. Bloomberg, seeing huge expansions of their wealth while a half a million people sleep out on the street tonight.

And then Bernie laid down the hammer.

SEN. SANDERS: So what we are saying, Pete, is that maybe it's time for the working class of this country to have a little bit of power in Washington, rather than your billionaire campaign contributors.

Hot damn!

