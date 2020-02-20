Democrats debate in Las Vegas as primary heats up: Live coverage #4

Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020 03:55 Hits: 1

Here we go. The Nevada caucuses are coming up in days, with early voting already started. Michael Bloomberg will be on the stage, though not on the Nevada ballot. Andrew Yang has dropped out, and Tom Steyer hasn’t qualified. This is a whole new debate.

The debate started at 9 PM ET and is slated to last for two hours. It’s moderated by NBC News’ Lester Holt, Chuck Todd (traditionally a disaster), and Hallie Jackson, along with Telemundo’s Vanessa Hauc and The Nevada Independent's Jon Ralston. You can watch on NBC, MSNBC, and Universo, or livestream on NBC News, MSNBC, Telemundo, and The Nevada Independent.

Vanessa Hauc asks Klobuchar about Dreamers and Buttigieg picks a fight with her over it again and she’s just about ready to slug him. Gets a good hit in “you’ve memorized a bunch of talking points” but haven’t really done a lot. He pulls the mayor card, but opening up South Bend as a diverse city, oh boy. He’s very lucky they’re running out of time and moving on.

Todd asks about what happens if no one gets the delegates. Just about everybody say person leading with delegates should get it and then let the convention process work the way it’s supposed to and Bernie says super delegates, so, yeah, ugliness ahead.

Should the candidate with the most delegates, even if they're short of a clinching majority, be the unquestioned Dem nominee? Bloomberg: No Warren: No Biden: No Pete: No Klobuchar: No Sanders: Yes February 20, 2020

Closings. Klobuchar is still a little wound, and pissed, but is playing the unity card.

Now Bloomberg. Says you can go to his website too, but he doesn’t need your money. Didn’t go over terribly well from what I could hear off the tv. Could the man ooze more arrogance? Talked like a business guy.

Buttigieg gives his standard talking points. Other than attacking Klobuchar really directly and frequently, he didn’t bring anything new tonight.

Warren: “I grew up fighting . . . learned it from my mother.” A short version of her stump bio speech, talks about her fight for unions, for students, for equity. Points out she’s been the person who has spent the least amount of time being a politician but the most time working for the people.

Biden is interrupted by protesters, but then launches into a little bit about his hard scrabble bio, talks guns, goes into Obamacare, then immigration and attacks Bernie for his 2007 votes against the immigration bill. It was not too effective.

Bernie has to answer on immigration, then tries to pivot to unity which wasn’t terribly smooth. Launches into stump on the revolution.

