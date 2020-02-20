The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Elizabeth Warren just crushed all comers. So how is the press covering Wednesday's debate?

If you watched Wednesday’s Democratic debate, you saw Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren deliver an absolutely thunderous performance, capped off by her evisceration of former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and his seething arrogance. But how are traditional media outlets covering this beatdown? Well, if you’ve been paying any attention to how Warren’s been treated the last couple of weeks, you’ll be dismayed—but you won’t be surprised.

Here’s Politico’s banner headline:

image

The New York Times’ lead coverage doesn’t mention Warren either:

image

Same for NBC:

image

MSNBC is similar:

image

How about CNN’s top story?

image

The Washington Post, perhaps?

image

Well hey, check out ABC:

image

It’s a start!

