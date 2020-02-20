Elizabeth Warren just crushed all comers. So how is the press covering Wednesday's debate?

Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020 04:48 Hits: 1

If you watched Wednesday’s Democratic debate, you saw Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren deliver an absolutely thunderous performance, capped off by her evisceration of former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and his seething arrogance. But how are traditional media outlets covering this beatdown? Well, if you’ve been paying any attention to how Warren’s been treated the last couple of weeks, you’ll be dismayed—but you won’t be surprised.

Here’s Politico’s banner headline:

The New York Times’ lead coverage doesn’t mention Warren either:

Same for NBC:

MSNBC is similar:

How about CNN’s top story?

The Washington Post, perhaps?

Well hey, check out ABC:

It’s a start!

