Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 20:10 Hits: 2

A lawyer for Julian Assange said the WikiLeaks founder will tell a judge during his extradition hearing that he was offered a pardon by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump in exchange for publicly saying that Russia was not involved in the leak of National Democratic Committee e-mails.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/assange-s-lawyer-claims-wikileaks-founder-was-offered-u-s-pardon-if-he-denied-russia-s-role/30444089.html