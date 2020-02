Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 19:29 Hits: 1

If you include the long, long campaign season, we are roughly five years into our Donald Trump hell. During that time, Trump has told thousands of lies. Layers upon layers…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/02/white-house-spokesman-offers-bizarro-explanation-for-trumps-pardon-spree/