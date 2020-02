Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 17:36 Hits: 0

The judges who ordered the acquittal of the Gezi trial defendants, including Osman Kavala, are under investigation. The probe is led by an official body which conducts disciplinary procedures in the Turkish legal system.

