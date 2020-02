Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 12:28 Hits: 0

Neymar has criticised Paris Saint-Germain's handling of his recent injury after the Parisians slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, a disappointing result that leaves the French club facing the prospect of yet another early Champions League exit.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200219-neymar-blames-psg-s-handling-of-injury-for-poor-form-in-dortmund-defeat