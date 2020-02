Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 12:56 Hits: 0

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday a Turkish military operation to push back a Syrian government offensive against rebel strongholds in northwest Syria was now "a matter of time" after talks with Russia failed to halt the assault.

