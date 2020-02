Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 19:45 Hits: 1

YOKOHAMA, Japan: Hundreds of relieved passengers disembarked on Wednesday (Feb 19) from a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship in Japan after being given the all-clear, but health officials said 79 new cases had been detected. READ: 79 more people test positive for COVID-19 on Diamond Princess cruise ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/passengers-leave-japan-coronavirus-ship-as-new-infections-12451944