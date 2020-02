Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 14:00 Hits: 0

On Nov. 18, 2019, The Hill announced it was reviewing John Solomon's opinion columns on Ukraine after State Department diplomats criticized several of those columns during House impeachment hearings.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/483600-the-hills-review-of-john-solomons-columns-on-ukraine