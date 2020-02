Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 17:06 Hits: 0

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is the only Democratic presidential contender to beat President Trump in a head-to-head match-up, according to a new ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/483642-poll-trump-edges-out-all-top-2020-democratic-candidates-except-sanders