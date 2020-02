Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 19:33 Hits: 1

A group has released a number of pigeons with MAGA hats glued to their heads in downtown Las Vegas ahead of the Democratic debate and President Trump's visit to the city Wednesday.An apparently satirical press rele...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/483680-group-glues-maga-hats-on-pigeons-as-protest-ahead-of-nevada