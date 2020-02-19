Daily Kos straw poll: Elizabeth Warren wins a plurality, Sanders and Bloomberg round out top three

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 17:00 Hits: 0

In the first post-Yang Gang straw poll, we’re finally back to having a clear picture of the Daily Kos community’s presidential preferences. And as of now, Elizabeth Warren is still top dog around these parts.

Elizabeth Warren 33

Bernie Sanders 25

Mike Bloomberg 13

Amy Klobuchar 9

Joe Biden 8

Pete Buttigieg 7

Tom Steyer 1

Despite a mediawide effort to erase Warren, she retains the plurality lead among Daily Kos readers (and outsiders urged on in various online forums). The two progressives in the race have 58% of the total, which is in line with results we were seeing last year. The difference? In October, the numbers were Warren 41, Sanders 15. Sanders has been consolidating the left offline, and he’s done that to some extent here online.

The big surprise, or better said, disappointment, is that Bloomberg would get 13% around these parts—which just happens to be the rate he’s currently getting in the outside world. Turns out, sometimes we’re not just that different from the broader party.

