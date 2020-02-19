Latinx Group Mijente Backs Bernie Sanders in First-Ever Presidential Endorsement

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 13:50 Hits: 0

In its first-ever presidential endorsement, the Latinx and Chicanx organization Mijente endorsed Bernie Sanders on Tuesday ahead of the Nevada caucuses. The group tweeted its decision, saying, “We know that in 2020, Trump’s potential re-election is a life-or-death threat for us, for our people, and for our planet. This moment demands a historic mobilization. That’s why Mijente is uniting with the movement to elect @BernieSanders.” A video accompanied the announcement. After the contests in Iowa and New Hampshire, where the electorate is overwhelmingly white, Nevada is the first election with a diverse population. Nevada’s population is nearly 30% Hispanic or Latinx and 10% black, and according to entrance polls, nearly one-third of voters in the Nevada Democratic caucuses in 2016 were either black or Latinx. We’re joined by Marisa Franco, director of Mijente.

