Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020

A Mexican citizen has been arrested on suspicion of working for a Russian government official to track down the vehicle of a "U.S. government source" in the Miami area of Florida and informing the Russian of its whereabouts.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/mexican-man-arrested-in-miami-accused-of-working-as-russian-agent/30442706.html