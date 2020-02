Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 06:47 Hits: 2

Libya's internationally-recognized government said on February 18 that it has suspended talks hosted by the UN to end the conflict over Tripoli after forces based in the east shelled the capital city's port.

